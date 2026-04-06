Metropolis Capital Ltd Purchases 551,161 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,080,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551,161 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 11.5% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned about 0.23% of Texas Instruments worth $360,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,445,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,720,020,000 after purchasing an additional 998,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,555,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,002,381,000 after buying an additional 230,098 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,019,603,000 after buying an additional 2,366,695 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,557,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,123,517,000 after buying an additional 305,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 61.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,717,240,000 after buying an additional 3,580,147 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $194.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $177.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.42. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $231.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial set a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 7,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.78, for a total value of $1,637,614.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,721,074.12. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total value of $1,500,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,805.52. The trade was a 13.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,284 shares of company stock valued at $25,531,935. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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