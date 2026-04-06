Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Marks and Spencer Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.42, but opened at $9.01. Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 3,454 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Marks and Spencer Group Trading Down 0.2%

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.81.

(Get Free Report)

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS: MAKSY), commonly known as M&S, is a leading British retailer operating a network of full-line stores, food halls and online channels. The company’s retail portfolio spans clothing and home products as well as premium grocery offerings. M&S is recognized for its emphasis on quality, innovation and ethical sourcing across its range of private-label apparel, homeware and prepared foods.

In the apparel and home division, M&S designs and markets women’s, men’s and children’s fashion under core brands such as Autograph, Per Una and Collection, alongside its own bedding, kitchenware and furnishings.

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