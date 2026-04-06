Mantle (MNT) Trading 3.6% Lower This Week

Mantle (MNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Mantle token can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00000960 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mantle has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Mantle has a total market capitalization of $2.19 billion and approximately $39.43 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,901.72 or 1.00638480 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,527.61 or 0.99136813 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mantle Profile

Mantle launched on August 16th, 2021. Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,277,944,055 tokens. Mantle’s official website is group.mantle.xyz. The official message board for Mantle is group.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @mantle_official.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.889999 with 3,277,944,055.53684 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.67305542 USD and is up 1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 221 active market(s) with $34,056,380.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://group.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mantle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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