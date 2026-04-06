Mainstream Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Mainstream Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 13.6% of Mainstream Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mainstream Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $20,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,742,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,764,000 after buying an additional 7,786,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,306,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,615 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,302,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,487,000 after acquiring an additional 413,847 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,086,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,734,000 after acquiring an additional 232,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,296,000. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST opened at $50.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.66. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $50.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.70 and a beta of 0.01.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 473.91%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.