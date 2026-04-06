Maiar DEX Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $1.48 million and $3.41 thousand worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001808 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00009357 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00004598 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s total supply is 4,059,962,361,012 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,060,010,166,132 tokens. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 4,060,003,778,599.7534 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000036 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $3,404.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

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