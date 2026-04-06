MAGA Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $467.08 Thousand (MAGA)

MAGA (MAGA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. MAGA has a market cap of $467.08 thousand and $115.94 thousand worth of MAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAGA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MAGA has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,901.72 or 1.00638480 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,527.61 or 0.99136813 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MAGA Profile

MAGA’s genesis date was May 15th, 2024. MAGA’s total supply is 413,340,222,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,258,895,840 tokens. MAGA’s official website is maga-hat.vip. MAGA’s official Twitter account is @magahat_eth.

Buying and Selling MAGA

According to CryptoCompare, “MAGA (maga-hat.vip) (MAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. MAGA (maga-hat.vip) has a current supply of 413,340,222,368 with 390,258,895,840 in circulation. The last known price of MAGA (maga-hat.vip) is 0.00000117 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $112,362.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maga-hat.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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