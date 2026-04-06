Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.91 and last traded at $8.7740, with a volume of 333473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lightwave Logic in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightwave Logic currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Lightwave Logic Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.65 and a beta of 2.75.

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. Lightwave Logic had a negative net margin of 8,571.31% and a negative return on equity of 46.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Siraj Nour El-Ahmadi sold 25,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $89,056.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 123,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,325.12. The trade was a 17.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Bucchi sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $76,120.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 294,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,562.68. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,591 shares of company stock valued at $240,417. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightwave Logic

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LWLG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightwave Logic during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Lightwave Logic Company Profile

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Lightwave Logic, Inc (NASDAQ: LWLG) is a U.S.-based photonics company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary electro‐optic polymer materials and devices for high-speed optical communications. The company’s core technology platform centers on organic electro-optic polymers that offer low drive voltage, high modulation bandwidth and integration flexibility, enabling next-generation optical interconnects for data centers, telecommunications and emerging photonic computing architectures.

Lightwave Logic’s product pipeline includes modulators, waveguides and integrated photonic components designed to outperform traditional lithium-niobate and silicon-based solutions in terms of size, power consumption and ease of integration.

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