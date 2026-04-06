Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.5625.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIF shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Life360 from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Life360 from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Life360 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Life360 from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Life360 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th.

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Life360 Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Life360

Shares of NASDAQ LIF opened at $40.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 6.16. Life360 has a one year low of $29.62 and a one year high of $112.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 3.90.

In other Life360 news, Director John Philip Coghlan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,328.92. This represents a 9.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Chris Hulls sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $596,694.19. Following the transaction, the director owned 334,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,182,198.17. This trade represents a 4.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,959. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life360

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Life360 by 18.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,271,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 in the second quarter worth $60,369,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life360 by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 749,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,679,000 after buying an additional 459,463 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Life360 in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,632,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Life360 by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 760,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,801,000 after buying an additional 352,110 shares during the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Life360

(Get Free Report)

Life360, Inc (NASDAQ: LIF) operates a location-based safety and communication platform designed to help families stay connected and secure. Through its flagship mobile application, Life360 offers real-time location sharing, check-in alerts and geofencing tools that enable users to monitor the whereabouts of family members or other trusted circles. The company’s services extend to emergency response features, including SOS alerts, 24/7 roadside assistance and crash detection capabilities powered by machine-learning algorithms, all aimed at enhancing user safety on the road and at home.

The Life360 platform is offered under a freemium model, with a basic no-cost tier providing essential location sharing and alerts.

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