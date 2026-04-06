Lido wstETH Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.52 Million (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, Lido wstETH has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Lido wstETH token can now be bought for about $2,645.78 or 0.03806247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido wstETH has a total market capitalization of $9.79 billion and $3.52 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,527.61 or 0.99136813 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,491.61 or 0.99971235 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Lido wstETH
Lido wstETH was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 3,698,816 tokens. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.
Lido wstETH Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido wstETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido wstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
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