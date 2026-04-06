Komodo Price Hits $0.0048 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 24% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $650.18 thousand and $187.37 thousand worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $255.11 or 0.00367036 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00007636 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001409 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000372 BTC.
About Komodo
Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 141,262,234 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.
Komodo Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.