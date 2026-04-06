Komodo Price Hits $0.0048 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 24% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $650.18 thousand and $187.37 thousand worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $255.11 or 0.00367036 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001409 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000372 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 141,262,234 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains. Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate. Telegram, Discord, YouTube, Reddit, Github”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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