JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Stake Boosted by Legacy Wealth Management Inc

Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,631,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,125 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $82,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 80,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 33,446 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 48,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 82,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 340,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 210,239 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.66. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $50.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.70 and a beta of 0.01.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s payout ratio is currently 473.91%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

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