JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Cut to $320.00 by Analysts at Evercore

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Evercore from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.41% from the company’s current price.

JPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.21.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.2%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $295.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $298.95 and its 200-day moving average is $307.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $15,355,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 111,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,174,893.69. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,029 shares of company stock worth $22,195,693. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

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About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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