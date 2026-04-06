John Uczekaj Sells 3,415 Shares of AIRO Group (NASDAQ:AIRO) Stock

AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRO – Get Free Report) COO John Uczekaj sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $30,188.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 20,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,781.24. The trade was a 14.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

John Uczekaj also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 12th, John Uczekaj sold 396 shares of AIRO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $4,130.28.

AIRO Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,411. AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $39.07. The company has a market capitalization of $275.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIRO Group ( NASDAQ:AIRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.28 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised AIRO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of AIRO Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on AIRO Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On AIRO Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in AIRO Group by 41.0% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,753,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,859,000 after acquiring an additional 800,456 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AIRO Group during the third quarter worth $15,030,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of AIRO Group during the second quarter worth $18,750,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AIRO Group by 936.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 666,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 601,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AIRO Group by 406.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 405,951 shares in the last quarter.

AIRO Group Company Profile

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We are a technologically differentiated aerospace, autonomy, and air mobility platform targeting 21st century aerospace and defense opportunities. We leverage decades of industry expertise and connections across the drone, aviation, and avionics markets to provide leading solutions to the aerospace and defense market. We offer connected and diversified solutions providing operational synergies across our segments and are powered by an international footprint as well as supplier and public sector relationships.

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