Jefferies Financial Group Has Lowered Expectations for Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL) Stock Price

Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Brightstar Lottery in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a “hold (c-)” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Brightstar Lottery from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of Brightstar Lottery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Brightstar Lottery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

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Brightstar Lottery Stock Down 1.3%

Brightstar Lottery stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.57. The company had a trading volume of 239,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. Brightstar Lottery has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $18.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brightstar Lottery had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brightstar Lottery

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRSL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightstar Lottery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,133,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brightstar Lottery in the 4th quarter worth about $44,820,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Brightstar Lottery during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,860,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brightstar Lottery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,887,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightstar Lottery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,684,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightstar Lottery Company Profile

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International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

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