Ivanhoe Mines (IVN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE: IVN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/6/2026 – Ivanhoe Mines was downgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada from “outperform” to “sector perform”.

4/6/2026 – Ivanhoe Mines had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$15.00 to C$11.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/1/2026 – Ivanhoe Mines had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2026 – Ivanhoe Mines had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$16.00.

4/1/2026 – Ivanhoe Mines was downgraded by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from “moderate buy” to “hold”. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock, down from C$23.00.

4/1/2026 – Ivanhoe Mines was downgraded by Scotiabank from “outperform” to “hold”. They now have a C$14.50 price target on the stock, down from C$19.00.

4/1/2026 – Ivanhoe Mines had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.00 to C$15.00.

2/20/2026 – Ivanhoe Mines was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from “buy” to “hold”. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock, down from C$18.00.

2/11/2026 – Ivanhoe Mines had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Ivanhoe Mines

In other news, Director Peter Meredith sold 13,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total value of C$221,131.37. Following the transaction, the director owned 841,256 shares in the company, valued at C$13,821,836.08. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,559 shares of company stock worth $272,125. 44.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and recovers minerals and precious gems from its property interests located in Africa. The group explores platinum, nickel, copper, gold, silver, cobalt, iron, vanadium, and chrome. It operates in four segments: Platreef property, Kamoa Holding joint venture, Kipushi properties, and the Company’s treasury offices.

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