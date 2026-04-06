Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) CAO Sells $67,419.00 in Stock

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $67,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 45,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,793. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Timothy Kapalka also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, April 2nd, Timothy Kapalka sold 3,790 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $117,490.00.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:IRDM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.79. 2,123,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,101. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.09. Iridium Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $212.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on IRDM. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BWS Financial reissued a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Iridium Communications from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iridium Communications

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 184.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 392.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

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Iridium Communications Inc operates a global satellite communications network that delivers voice and data services across land, sea and air. The company’s unique architecture relies on a constellation of 66 low-Earth orbit satellites, enabling real-time connectivity in regions beyond the reach of terrestrial wireless networks. Iridium’s core offerings include satellite voice and messaging services, broadband data terminals, push-to-talk (PTT) interoperability and machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT).

Iridium serves a diverse range of markets, including maritime shipping, aviation, government and defense, energy, and enterprise.

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