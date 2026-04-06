Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Equinix (EQIX)

Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/31/2026 – Equinix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a $1,127.00 price target on the stock, up from $1,087.00.

3/30/2026 – Equinix was upgraded by Truist Financial Corporation to “strong-buy”.

3/28/2026 – Equinix was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

3/18/2026 – Equinix had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $870.00 to $1,020.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Equinix is now covered by Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,128.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2026 – Equinix was upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “strong-buy”.

2/18/2026 – Equinix had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $973.00 to $1,087.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Equinix had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley. They now have a $1,075.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Equinix had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Scotiabank.

2/12/2026 – Equinix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by TD Cowen.

2/12/2026 – Equinix was given a new $1,075.00 price target by Stifel Nicolaus.

2/12/2026 – Equinix had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $925.00 to $1,050.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Equinix had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $785.00 to $894.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Equinix had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $950.00 to $1,010.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Equinix had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $933.00 to $985.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Equinix had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $925.00 to $975.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Equinix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc..

2/12/2026 – Equinix had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $950.00 to $1,100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Equinix had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $950.00 to $1,000.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Equinix had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $959.00 to $997.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $5.16 per share. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.11%.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.69, for a total transaction of $563,962.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,768 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,479.92. The trade was a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $961.19, for a total value of $605,549.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,608.86. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,842 shares of company stock valued at $14,494,840. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

Further Reading

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