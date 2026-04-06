Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for NVIDIA (NVDA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA):

3/31/2026 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by New Street Research from $307.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2026 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Benchmark Co.. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2026 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2026 – NVIDIA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2026 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $291.00 to $323.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2026 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $283.00 to $287.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2026 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2026 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG.

3/17/2026 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by TD Cowen. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2026 – NVIDIA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2026 – NVIDIA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by KeyCorp. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2026 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2026 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Benchmark Co.. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2026 – NVIDIA was given a new $300.00 price target by William Blair.

3/12/2026 – NVIDIA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2026 – NVIDIA had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by Tigress Financial. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock, up from $350.00.

3/3/2026 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by Wedbush from $230.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – NVIDIA was given a new $260.00 price target by Morgan Stanley.

2/28/2026 – NVIDIA was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

2/27/2026 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by CICC Research from $228.00 to $240.60. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by TD Cowen. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2026 – NVIDIA was given a new $218.00 price target by Fundamental Research.

2/26/2026 – NVIDIA had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Itau BBA Securities.

2/26/2026 – NVIDIA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler.

2/26/2026 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2026 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $270.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – NVIDIA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2026 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $240.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $275.00 to $283.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by BNP Paribas Exane from $260.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Barclays PLC.

2/26/2026 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Benchmark Co.. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2026 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by Bank of America Corporation from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $245.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – NVIDIA was given a new $250.00 price target by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – NVIDIA was upgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

2/24/2026 – NVIDIA was given a new $310.00 price target by HSBC Holdings plc.

2/24/2026 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock, down from $320.00.

2/24/2026 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/23/2026 – NVIDIA was given a new $400.00 price target by UBS Group AG.

2/23/2026 – NVIDIA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald.

2/23/2026 – NVIDIA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock, up from $250.00.

2/23/2026 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by DA Davidson. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2026 – NVIDIA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by KeyCorp. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2026 – NVIDIA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2026 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada.

2/18/2026 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2026 – NVIDIA was given a new $245.00 price target by UBS Group AG.

2/11/2026 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG.

2/7/2026 – NVIDIA was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,401,616 shares of company stock worth $253,555,407. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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