Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 87,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 39,771 shares.The stock last traded at $92.35 and had previously closed at $91.76.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $583.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.18 and its 200 day moving average is $82.29.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 212,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,602,000 after purchasing an additional 110,228 shares in the last quarter. Paller Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,948,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 60,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.