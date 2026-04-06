Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Internet Initiative Japan, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.14, but opened at $32.00. Internet Initiative Japan shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 374 shares.

Internet Initiative Japan Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average of $33.28.

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Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.11). Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $557.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.72 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Internet Initiative Japan, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Inc (OTCMKTS: IIJIY) was founded in 1992 and is recognized as Japan’s first commercial Internet service provider. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company builds and operates large‐scale IP networks, offering a full suite of connectivity solutions including dedicated internet access, virtual private networks (VPNs), multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) services, and high‐capacity leased lines. IIJ’s network backbone spans major Japanese cities and is linked to international points of presence, supporting both domestic and cross-border data traffic.

In addition to core connectivity services, IIJ provides a broad portfolio of IT infrastructure offerings.

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