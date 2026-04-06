IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,697 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.14% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $73,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthCollab LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 55.9% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP George Fennell sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.72, for a total value of $7,337,038.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,352,730.56. The trade was a 53.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.57, for a total value of $1,115,574.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,141 shares in the company, valued at $11,511,734.37. This trade represents a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 45,957 shares of company stock worth $29,862,109 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. UBS Group dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $750.00 to $730.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $772.22.

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IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $569.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $618.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $659.31. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.14 and a 12 month high of $769.98.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 69.78%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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