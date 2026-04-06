i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 23,267,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 14,004,230 shares.The stock last traded at $1.6450 and had previously closed at $1.66.

i-80 Gold Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.25.

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Institutional Trading of i-80 Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in i-80 Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of i-80 Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of i-80 Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp. is a Canadian-focused gold exploration, development and production company with a strategic emphasis on precious metal assets in the state of Nevada, USA. The company pursues a district-scale approach, seeking to consolidate under-explored gold belts and advance resource-stage projects toward commercial production. Its core objective is to build a balanced portfolio of operating and development assets that generate cash flow while supporting ongoing exploration.

The company’s flagship asset is the 100%-owned Ruby Hill complex in Humboldt County, Nevada, which encompasses multiple gold and silver deposits at various stages of technical study and permitting.

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