Horizen Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.03 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $5.27 or 0.00007598 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $94.56 million and approximately $11.03 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.00 or 0.00366292 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,948,771 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen’s native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen’s flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table aboveTelegram, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Medium, Instagram, DiscordWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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