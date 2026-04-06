HNI (NYSE:HNI) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.16 and last traded at $32.0070, with a volume of 814346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HNI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HNI in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of HNI from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HNI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

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HNI Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average of $43.22.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $888.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.78 million. HNI had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 1.91%.The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HNI Corporation will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

HNI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HNI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNI. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in HNI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 433.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of HNI in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of HNI by 22.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HNI Company Profile

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HNI Corporation, founded in 1944 as the Heating & Novelty Company and headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa, is a leading manufacturer of office furniture and hearth products. Over its history, the company has evolved from producing gas heaters into two primary business segments: Office Furniture and Hearth & Home. HNI’s Office Furniture division operates under well-known brands such as The HON Company, Allsteel, Gunlocke and Kimball, offering a comprehensive portfolio of workstations, seating, tables, storage solutions and acoustic products tailored for corporate, education, healthcare and government markets.

In its Hearth & Home segment, HNI designs, manufactures and distributes fireplaces, stoves, fireplace inserts, logs and related accessories.

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