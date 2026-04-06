Head to Head Comparison: 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) versus Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) and 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clover Health Investments and 10x Genomics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clover Health Investments $1.92 billion 0.52 -$85.55 million ($0.17) -11.26 10x Genomics $642.82 million 4.41 -$43.54 million ($0.35) -63.33

Profitability

10x Genomics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clover Health Investments. 10x Genomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clover Health Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Clover Health Investments and 10x Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clover Health Investments -4.45% -25.17% -14.81% 10x Genomics -6.77% -6.89% -5.34%

Volatility and Risk

Clover Health Investments has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 10x Genomics has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Clover Health Investments and 10x Genomics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clover Health Investments 1 3 1 0 2.00 10x Genomics 3 9 5 0 2.12

Clover Health Investments presently has a consensus price target of $2.90, suggesting a potential upside of 51.44%. 10x Genomics has a consensus price target of $18.46, suggesting a potential downside of 16.70%. Given Clover Health Investments’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Clover Health Investments is more favorable than 10x Genomics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.8% of Clover Health Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of 10x Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of Clover Health Investments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of 10x Genomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Clover Health Investments

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Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat. Clover Health Investments, Corp. is based in Franklin, Tennessee.

About 10x Genomics

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10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products. Its single cell solutions runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity and networks on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell gene expression flex; single cell immune profiling used to study the immune system; single cell Assay for Transposase Accessible Chromati (ATAC) solution to understand the epigenetic state; and single cell multiome ATAC + gene expression which enables simultaneous interrogation of both the RNA and chromatin accessibility, using ATAC in a single cell. The company also provides Visium platform which enables researchers to understand the spatial positions of biological analytes within tissues at high resolution; and Xenium platform for in situ analysis. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10x Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

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