Head to Head Analysis: Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) versus FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP)

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) and Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.4% of FTAI Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of FTAI Infrastructure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of Fangdd Network Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Volatility & Risk

FTAI Infrastructure has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fangdd Network Group has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTAI Infrastructure 1 0 2 0 2.33 Fangdd Network Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FTAI Infrastructure and Fangdd Network Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

FTAI Infrastructure presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 114.42%. Given FTAI Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FTAI Infrastructure is more favorable than Fangdd Network Group.

Profitability

This table compares FTAI Infrastructure and Fangdd Network Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTAI Infrastructure -31.93% -147.01% -3.25% Fangdd Network Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FTAI Infrastructure and Fangdd Network Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTAI Infrastructure $502.52 million 1.21 -$107.17 million ($2.30) -2.23 Fangdd Network Group $46.46 million 0.05 $4.22 million ($196.70) -0.01

Fangdd Network Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FTAI Infrastructure. FTAI Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fangdd Network Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About FTAI Infrastructure

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FTAI Infrastructure Inc. focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction. In addition, it operates six freight railroads and one switching facility. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Fangdd Network Group

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Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services. In addition, it operates Fangduoduo that offers personalized services to potential real estate buyers; and provides information matching, asset management, and real estate agency services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

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