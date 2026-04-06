Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.9250, but opened at $3.75. Harbour Energy shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 1,604 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Harbour Energy Price Performance

Harbour Energy Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12.

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy PLC (OTCMKTS: HBRIY) is a London-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company formed in July 2021 through the merger of Premier Oil and Chrysaor. As the largest UK-listed E&P group by production, the company focuses on developing and operating a diversified portfolio of upstream assets to deliver long-term value through stable cash flow and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities encompass the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas.

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