Guggenheim Issues Positive Forecast for Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Stock Price

Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Guggenheim from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 150.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ADAG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adagene in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adagene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

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Adagene Stock Performance

ADAG opened at $3.99 on Monday. Adagene has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37.

Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Adagene will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adagene

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in Adagene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Adagene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adagene during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Adagene by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 48,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 24,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adagene by 427.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 117,500 shares during the last quarter. 9.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adagene

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Adagene Inc, headquartered in Suzhou, China, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for cancer and immune-related diseases. Founded in 2017, the company leverages its proprietary immunome technology platform to mine human antibody repertoires and engineer novel monospecific and bispecific antibodies. Adagene’s pipeline includes multiple candidates in preclinical and early clinical development, with a focus on targeting tumor microenvironments and modulating immune checkpoints to enhance anti-tumor efficacy.

At the core of Adagene’s research and development efforts is its Bihanc™ antibody platform, which combines combinatorial phage display, structure-based design and artificial intelligence to optimize binding affinity, specificity and developability.

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