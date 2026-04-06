Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $38.9950, with a volume of 498912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Guardian Pharmacy Services from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens increased their price target on Guardian Pharmacy Services from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

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Guardian Pharmacy Services Stock Up 1.7%

The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.28.

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $397.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.04 million. Guardian Pharmacy Services had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardian Pharmacy Services

In other Guardian Pharmacy Services news, Director John Ackerman sold 1,103,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $32,747,843.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 345,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,243,250.64. This represents a 76.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Salentine, Jr. sold 3,570,677 shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $105,977,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,469,316 shares in the company, valued at $132,649,298.88. This represents a 44.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,726,405 shares of company stock valued at $288,679,700. 63.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardian Pharmacy Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRDN. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the third quarter worth $433,000. CSM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 40.9% in the third quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 135,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 39,360 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 58.5% during the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 649,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,035,000 after acquiring an additional 239,790 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 5.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 860,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,562,000 after acquiring an additional 45,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD grew its stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 282.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 92,316 shares in the last quarter.

About Guardian Pharmacy Services

(Get Free Report)

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes. The company’s Guardian Compass includes dashboards created using data from its data warehouse to help its local pharmacies plan, track, and optimize their business operations; and GuardianShield Programs for LTCFs.

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