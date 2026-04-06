Grin Hits Market Cap of $9.27 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $9.27 million and $11.00 thousand worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,511.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00014560 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $438.09 or 0.00630245 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $325.67 or 0.00468505 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.94 or 0.00363875 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00077921 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012337 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 227,266,920 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “In early 2019, Grin (GRIN) was introduced as a cryptocurrency that prioritizes privacy. It employs the Mimblewimble protocol to bolster privacy, scalability, and fungibility through a unique blockchain technology approach. Grin is recognized for its essential attributes, such as potent privacy measures, a simple design, and an independent mining approach. As an open-source project, Grin is driven by a community-led development process that aims to steer clear of centralized control. The Grin team is dedicated to providing a cryptocurrency that is secure, accessible, and genuinely decentralized, with ongoing efforts to enhance the protocol and broaden its adoption. Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

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