Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETH) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.58, but opened at $20.34. Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF shares last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 843,756 shares traded.

Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 4.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.30.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF stock. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of ether (ETH). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in ether. ETH was launched on Apr 23, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

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