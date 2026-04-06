Governance OHM Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.39 Thousand (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $7.39 thousand worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governance OHM token can currently be bought for $4,251.41 or 0.06113992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Governance OHM alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,527.61 or 0.99136813 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,491.61 or 0.99971235 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Governance OHM

Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com.

Governance OHM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Olympus is a decentralized reserve currency protocol based on the OHM token. Each OHM token is backed by a basket of assets (e.g. DAI, FRAX) in the Olympus treasury, giving it an intrinsic value that it cannot fall below. Olympus also introduces unique economic and game-theoretic dynamics into the market through staking and bonding. Olympus utilizes Protocol Owned Value to enable price consistency and scarcity within an infinite supply system. Every OHM is backed by DAI and OHM-DAI LP in the treasury. This intrinsic value cannot be diluted, providing a fundamental check on inflation. Olympus is a floating algorithmic currency. This means that it has mechanisms to promote stability and predictability without directly pegging to any asset. With the introduction of adjustable policy; the DAO can move certain variables up and down to target growth and profitability or stability and predictability.gOHM: gOHM stands for Governance OHM. It supersedes wsOHM as part of the v2 migration. gOHM is wrapped sOHM V2, which allows you to use sOHM V2 on different blockchains. Other Olympus tokens: sOHM, wsOHM, OHM, OHMv2Useful V2 Migration information: wsOHM V1 (wrapped, staked OHM) will be replaced by gOHM (Governance OHM). They function exactly the same, but gOHM is set up for on-chain governanceOHM and sOHM tokens will have their identical V2 counterparts. OHM V1 becomes OHM V2, and sOHM V1 becomes sOHM V2. Token tickers will remain the same for V1 tokens. For example, after migration, your wallet will show “OHM” instead of “OHM V1″. Make sure to update the token contract in your wallet with the V2 addresses to show your balances. When migrating OHM V1 anor sOHM V1, you will get gOHM in return. Although the token balance will be different (gOHM price is calculated differently, which is based on the Current Index), the dollar amount remains the same. After the migration, OHM V1 pools such as OHM-DAI will utilize OHM V2. This applies to new bonds as well. Partners like Abracadabra will only accept new deposits in gOHM. So, you will need to migrate if you want to use these features. Otherwise, you can sit tight and migrate only when you want to. You have two months to migrate after V2 launch (14th December 2021). If you don’t, your sOHM V1 balance will stop rebasing, but the difference will be honored when you migrate. Discord, Medium, Telegram, Youtube, Reddit, Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governance OHM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Governance OHM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Governance OHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governance OHM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.