Governance OHM Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.39 Thousand (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $7.39 thousand worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governance OHM token can currently be bought for $4,251.41 or 0.06113992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded 1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,527.61 or 0.99136813 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,491.61 or 0.99971235 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governance OHM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Governance OHM using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Governance OHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governance OHM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.