GlobalFoundries Inc. $GFS Position Increased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 148.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,612 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GlobalFoundries were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,962,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,172,000 after buying an additional 217,866 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in GlobalFoundries by 15.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,659,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,315,000 after acquiring an additional 350,743 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,607,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,338 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,274,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,510,000 after purchasing an additional 124,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,874,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling at GlobalFoundries

In other news, insider Michael James Hogan sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $81,072.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,362.80. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,100 shares of company stock worth $179,717.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GFS. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on GlobalFoundries in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded GlobalFoundries from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Price Performance

Shares of GlobalFoundries stock opened at $43.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.95. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.45. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.46.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. GlobalFoundries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.400 EPS. Analysts expect that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

GlobalFoundries Profile

(Free Report)

GlobalFoundries, Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

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