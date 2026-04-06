GEODNET (GEOD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $60.53 Million

GEODNET (GEOD) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One GEODNET token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GEODNET has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. GEODNET has a market cap of $60.53 million and $885.78 thousand worth of GEODNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,901.72 or 1.00638480 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,527.61 or 0.99136813 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

GEODNET Token Profile

GEODNET launched on September 18th, 2021. GEODNET’s total supply is 976,569,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,777,944 tokens. The Reddit community for GEODNET is https://reddit.com/r/geodnet_/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GEODNET’s official message board is medium.com/geodnet. GEODNET’s official Twitter account is @geodnet. GEODNET’s official website is www.geodnet.com.

Buying and Selling GEODNET

According to CryptoCompare, “GEODNET (GEOD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. GEODNET has a current supply of 976,569,568 with 438,777,945 in circulation. The last known price of GEODNET is 0.13651593 USD and is down -2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $1,051,783.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geodnet.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GEODNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GEODNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GEODNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

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