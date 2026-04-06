GE Aerospace $GE Stock Holdings Decreased by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc lowered its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 147.2% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 98.1% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research cut GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Daiwa Securities Group started coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.89.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.1%

GE opened at $280.92 on Monday. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.44 and a 200-day moving average of $306.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $294.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.10%.

More GE Aerospace News

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Insider Activity

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,245.55. This represents a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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