FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.08 and last traded at $45.08, with a volume of 378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.98.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.2%

The stock has a market cap of $877.78 million, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.21.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 895.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 287,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after buying an additional 258,238 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 285,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,696,000 after acquiring an additional 118,147 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 289,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 41,331 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 33,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth approximately $923,000.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

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