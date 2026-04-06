FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Cantor Fitzgerald Analyst Says

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FORM. Loop Capital set a $64.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on FormFactor from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded FormFactor to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.18.

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FormFactor Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ FORM traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,003. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.13 and a beta of 1.04. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $215.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. FormFactor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.490 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 7,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $697,325.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,399.84. This trade represents a 19.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. White sold 5,500 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $500,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,253.20. The trade was a 29.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,882 shares of company stock worth $8,576,161. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in FormFactor during the third quarter worth $25,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FormFactor

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FormFactor, Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor’s product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

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