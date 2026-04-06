Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $238.40 and last traded at $234.5240, with a volume of 123759 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $235.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Five Below from $259.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. William Blair upgraded Five Below from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore raised their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.86.

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Five Below Trading Down 1.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.48 and its 200 day moving average is $184.56.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.70%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In related news, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total transaction of $2,341,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 92,531 shares in the company, valued at $21,665,208.34. This trade represents a 9.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,312,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 83,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,352,122.72. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 35,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,789,754 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Five Below by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at about $1,416,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 13.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 184,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,825,000 after buying an additional 21,625 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 63.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

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Five Below, Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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