FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of FibroBiologics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FibroBiologics in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of FibroBiologics to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBLG

FibroBiologics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FBLG opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.07. FibroBiologics has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $30.60.

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that FibroBiologics will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at FibroBiologics

In related news, CFO Jason Davis purchased 3,500 shares of FibroBiologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $28,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,700. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 9,574 shares of company stock worth $72,886 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroBiologics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yorkville Advisors Global LP acquired a new position in FibroBiologics during the third quarter worth $278,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in FibroBiologics in the third quarter valued at $191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FibroBiologics by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 59,813 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of FibroBiologics by 287.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 171,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroBiologics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

About FibroBiologics

(Get Free Report)

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer. FibroBiologics, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

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