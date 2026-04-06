Fartcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $44.27 Million (FARTCOIN)

Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. Fartcoin has a market cap of $176.20 million and approximately $44.27 million worth of Fartcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fartcoin has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Fartcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,527.61 or 0.99136813 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,491.61 or 0.99971235 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Fartcoin Token Profile

Fartcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Fartcoin is fart.dev. Fartcoin’s official Twitter account is @fartcoinofsol.

Fartcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Fartcoin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 999,998,256 in circulation. The last known price of Fartcoin is 0.1724127 USD and is up 5.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 552 active market(s) with $34,071,868.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fart.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fartcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fartcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fartcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

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