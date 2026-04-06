Falcon Finance (FF) Price Tops $0.0704 on Exchanges

Falcon Finance (FF) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Falcon Finance has a total market cap of $164.67 million and approximately $7.57 million worth of Falcon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Falcon Finance has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Falcon Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0704 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,903.88 or 1.00741900 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,527.61 or 0.99136813 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Falcon Finance Token Profile

Falcon Finance’s launch date was September 9th, 2025. Falcon Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,340,000,000 tokens. Falcon Finance’s official Twitter account is @falconfinance. The official website for Falcon Finance is falcon.finance.

Falcon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Falcon Finance (FF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Falcon Finance has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,340,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Falcon Finance is 0.07038557 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 186 active market(s) with $8,843,319.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://falcon.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falcon Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Falcon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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