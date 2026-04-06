Ergo Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $24.45 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $24.45 million and $164.37 thousand worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Arweave (AR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,505.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00014558 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.11 or 0.00631767 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.28 or 0.00473745 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.11 or 0.00367036 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00078171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00012523 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 83,072,715 coins and its circulating supply is 83,072,697 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)Telegram, Discord, YoutubeWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

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