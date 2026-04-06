Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April 6th (ATCH, AVTX, HSDT, MSLE, PAYP, SDHC, SEZL, TDUP, TYRA, VGNT)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, April 6th:

Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on shares of AtlasClear (NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH). The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

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Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX). They issued a market outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Solana (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of. Maxim Group issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Satellos Bioscience (NASDAQ:MSLE). Leerink Partners issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of PayPay (NASDAQ:PAYP). They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of PayPay (NASDAQ:PAYP). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of PayPay (NASDAQ:PAYP). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PayPay (NASDAQ:PAYP). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of PayPay (NASDAQ:PAYP). The firm issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of PayPay (NASDAQ:PAYP). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of PayPay (NASDAQ:PAYP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on shares of PayPay (NASDAQ:PAYP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PayPay (NASDAQ:PAYP). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC). Zelman & Associates issued a neutral rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL). Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Versigent (NYSE:VGNT). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock.

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