Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April 6th (ATCH, AVTX, HSDT, MSLE, PAYP, SDHC, SEZL, TDUP, TYRA, VGNT)

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2026

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, April 6th:

Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on shares of AtlasClear (NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH). The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX). They issued a market outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Solana (NASDAQ:HSDT). Maxim Group issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Satellos Bioscience (NASDAQ:MSLE). Leerink Partners issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of PayPay (NASDAQ:PAYP). They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of PayPay (NASDAQ:PAYP). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of PayPay (NASDAQ:PAYP). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PayPay (NASDAQ:PAYP). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of PayPay (NASDAQ:PAYP). The firm issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of PayPay (NASDAQ:PAYP). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of PayPay (NASDAQ:PAYP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on shares of PayPay (NASDAQ:PAYP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PayPay (NASDAQ:PAYP). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC). Zelman & Associates issued a neutral rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL). Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Versigent (NYSE:VGNT). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock.

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