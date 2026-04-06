Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Electrolux AB (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.3628, but opened at $12.8350. Electrolux shares last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 917 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELUXY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Electrolux to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Electrolux in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Electrolux from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Electrolux in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electrolux has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Electrolux alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Electrolux

Electrolux Stock Down 6.7%

The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Electrolux had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 10.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electrolux AB will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Electrolux Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electrolux AB, trading on the OTCMKTS as ELUXY, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of home and professional appliances. The company’s product portfolio spans major and small household appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, cooking ranges, dishwashers, laundry machines and vacuum cleaners, as well as specialty equipment for food-service and hospitality markets. Electrolux is recognized for its emphasis on energy efficiency, innovative design and user-focused functionality across its brands.

Founded in Sweden in 1919 through the merger of Elektromekaniska AB and Lux AB, Electrolux has grown into one of the world’s largest appliance makers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electrolux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrolux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.