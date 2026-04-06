eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EBAY. UBS Group set a $96.00 price target on eBay in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.19.

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eBay Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $96.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.34. eBay has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. eBay had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 33,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $3,076,237.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,733 shares in the company, valued at $435,388.67. This trade represents a 87.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 23,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total value of $2,168,199.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,154.85. The trade was a 44.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,280 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,074. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,613,332 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,018,121,000 after buying an additional 468,833 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in eBay by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,020,923 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $785,722,000 after purchasing an additional 692,805 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in eBay by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,309,698 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $755,767,000 after buying an additional 1,808,976 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in eBay by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,748,177 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $674,866,000 after buying an additional 384,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in eBay by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,263,191 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $478,687,000 after buying an additional 141,057 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

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eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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