E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.82, but opened at $22.02. E.On shares last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 2,694 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EONGY shares. Bank of America lowered E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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E.On Stock Up 0.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.83.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. E.On had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.20%.The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that E.On Se will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

E.On Company Profile

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E.ON SE is a Germany-based energy company headquartered in Essen that focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. The company owns and operates electricity and gas distribution networks, supplies energy to residential and commercial customers, and develops services and technologies aimed at energy efficiency, decentralised generation and electrification. E.ON’s business model emphasizes regulated network operations and customer-facing services rather than large-scale conventional power generation.

Key offerings include grid operation and maintenance, retail supply of electricity and gas, energy contracting and efficiency solutions for business customers, and a range of digital services such as smart metering, energy management and e-mobility charging infrastructure.

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