Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $64.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.39.

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Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN opened at $49.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.47.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 15.37%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 61.6% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy

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Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the exploration, development, production and marketing of hydrocarbons, including crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Devon operates as an upstream energy company that acquires, evaluates and develops onshore resource plays using a combination of drilling, completion and production optimization techniques.

Core business activities include identifying and developing energy reserves, operating well programs and managing reservoir performance to generate production and cash flow.

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