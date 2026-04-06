Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.22, but opened at $1.14. Deep Yellow shares last traded at $1.2428, with a volume of 2,851 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DYLLF. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Deep Yellow in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.85 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Deep Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $1.85 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.85.

Get Deep Yellow alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Stock Up 2.5%

About Deep Yellow

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35.

(Get Free Report)

Deep Yellow Limited is an Australia-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing uranium projects in Africa. Established in 1990 and headquartered in Perth, the company’s principal goal is to define and develop high-quality uranium resources to support global low-carbon energy solutions. Deep Yellow pursues a strategy of systematic exploration, resource delineation and feasibility studies aimed at delivering near-term production opportunities.

The company’s flagship assets are located in Namibia’s well-known uranium provinces, including the Tumas and Omahola project areas, where extensive drilling programs have identified significant mineralisation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.