Comparing Tingyi Cayman Islands (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) & Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) and Tingyi Cayman Islands (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Lamb Weston has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tingyi Cayman Islands has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lamb Weston and Tingyi Cayman Islands”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamb Weston $6.45 billion 0.84 $357.20 million $2.14 18.41 Tingyi Cayman Islands $11.00 billion 0.67 $626.12 million N/A N/A

Tingyi Cayman Islands has higher revenue and earnings than Lamb Weston.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lamb Weston and Tingyi Cayman Islands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamb Weston 0 10 3 0 2.23 Tingyi Cayman Islands 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lamb Weston currently has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.82%. Given Lamb Weston’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lamb Weston is more favorable than Tingyi Cayman Islands.

Profitability

This table compares Lamb Weston and Tingyi Cayman Islands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamb Weston 4.61% 23.77% 5.76% Tingyi Cayman Islands N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Lamb Weston shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Lamb Weston shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lamb Weston beats Tingyi Cayman Islands on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lamb Weston

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Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels. The company also provides its products under its owned or licensed brands, such as Grown in Idaho and Alexia, and other licensed brands, as well as under retailers' own brands. In addition, it engages in the vegetable and dairy businesses. The company sells its products through a network of internal sales personnel and independent brokers, agents, and distributors to chain restaurants, wholesale, grocery, mass merchants, club and specialty retailers, businesses, educational institutions, independent restaurants, regional chain restaurants, and convenience stores. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

About Tingyi Cayman Islands

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Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics. The company also provides property rental and management, logistics, management, and support services; and manufactures and sells bakery products. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

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