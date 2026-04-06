Clear Channel Outdoor’s (CCO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at TD Cowen

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at TD Cowen in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.43 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $2.50. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CCO. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.43 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.29.

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Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $2.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 2.26. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.43.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $461.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.10 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 97.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

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Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CCO) is a global leader in out-of-home advertising, offering a wide range of static and digital displays across high-traffic environments. The company’s portfolio encompasses traditional roadside billboards, street furniture panels, transit advertising on buses and rail systems, and rapidly expanding digital networks. By combining broad geographic reach with state-of-the-art digital technology, Clear Channel Outdoor enables brands to engage consumers at key moments during their daily journeys.

Founded as a spin-off from Clear Channel Communications in 2005, Clear Channel Outdoor traces its origins to the early development of outdoor advertising in North America.

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